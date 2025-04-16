ENG
News Attack of drones
Russian army attacks Ukraine with strike UAVs - Air Force (updated)

Russia is attempting to integrate artificial intelligence into Shahed drones to bypass Ukrainian air defenses.

On the evening of April 16, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of attack UAVs

  • Zaporizhzhia region - the threat of using strike UAVs!
  • Dnipropetrovsk region - the threat of using attack UAVs!

Update on UAV movement

  • UAV in eastern Kharkiv region, heading west;
  • UAV in the north of Donetsk region, heading west;
  • UAV on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, heading northeast.

Air forces (1439) air alert (334) Shahed (607) war in Ukraine (2417)
