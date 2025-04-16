Russian army attacks Ukraine with strike UAVs - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of April 16, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of attack UAVs

Zaporizhzhia region - the threat of using strike UAVs!

Dnipropetrovsk region - the threat of using attack UAVs!

Update on UAV movement

UAV in eastern Kharkiv region, heading west;

UAV in the north of Donetsk region, heading west;

UAV on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, heading northeast.

