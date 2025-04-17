ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4175 visitors online
News Update of DeepState map
3 692 0

Enemy has advanced near Kotliarivka and Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk region, - DeepState

Russians advanced near Kotliarivka and Zaporizhzhia

Russians managed to advance near two settlements in Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced near Kotliarivka and Zaporizhzhia," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy is attempting to advance toward outskirts of Shevchenko, near Velyka Novosilka – DeepState

Author: 

Donetska region (3658) Pokrovskyy district (417) Zaporizhzhya (4) Kotlyarivka (2) war in Ukraine (2417) DeepState (87)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 