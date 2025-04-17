3 692 0
Enemy has advanced near Kotliarivka and Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk region, - DeepState
Russians managed to advance near two settlements in Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has advanced near Kotliarivka and Zaporizhzhia," the statement said.
