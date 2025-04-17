Since beginning of year, Ukrainian Defence Forces have destroyed almost 5,000 enemy artillery systems, - Syrskyi

Since the beginning of 2025, the Ukrainian servicemen have destroyed almost 5,000 Russian artillery systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"We continue to purposefully neutralise the occupiers' artillery along the entire frontline. Since the beginning of the year alone, about five thousand enemy artillery systems (4,910) have been destroyed," he said.

At the same time, Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that since January 2024, this figure has reached almost 18,000.

"In a year and less than four months, the Russian army has lost almost 18,000 artillery systems (17,960). I thank the Ukrainian soldiers for their effective combat work," added the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

