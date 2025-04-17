Body of 20-year-old cadet of National Academy of SBGS with gunshot wound found in Khmelnytskyi - media

Today, on 17 April, at around 10 a.m., the body of a 20-year-old cadet with a gunshot wound was found in Khmelnytskyi. He was a first-year student at the National Academy of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine named after Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs citing Suspilne.

They said that the cadet was on a daily duty. As soon as his body was found, medics and law enforcement officers were called.

"The soldier was from Chernihiv region. He had a complete secondary education. Two years ago he was called up for contract service, last year he entered the educational institution of the State Border Guard Service. He was positively characterised, studied well, and had a sociable personality," the State Border Guard Service said.

All the circumstances are currently being investigated, and an internal investigation is underway.

