Russia attacks critical infrastructure in Sumy region
Russian troops have struck critical infrastructure in the Sumy region with drones and UAVs.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"This afternoon, April 17, the enemy carried out two strikes on critical infrastructure in the Hlukhiv community using drones and UAVs. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," the statement reads.
It is noted that restoration efforts are currently underway.
