I don’t hold Zelensky responsible for war in Ukraine, but I’m not "fan of his" – Trump

US President Donald Trump says he does not consider Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy responsible for the outbreak of Russia's war against Ukraine, but "is not a big fan of his."

He said this during a briefing at a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Censor.NET reports.

"I do not hold Zelenskyy responsible, but I am not thrilled with the fact that this war started. That's why I'm not happy with him, I'm not happy with him. I'm also not happy with anyone who's involved in this," Trump said.

He reiterated that this war would never have started if he had become president of the United States earlier.

"I don't blame him, but I wouldn't say he has done the greatest job. You see, I'm not a fan... There are millions of people living there now who are dying every day," Trump added.

