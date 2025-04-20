Holy Fire has arrived in Ukraine: it is being transported to Kyiv. PHOTOS
At the international checkpoint "Ustyluh", border guards of the Volyn detachment met the Holy Fire, which traditionally descends in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on the eve of the celebration of the Resurrection of Christ.
This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the shrine arrived from Warsaw, and border guards ensured the fast and safe passage of the fire across the state border.
It is reported that from the Ukrainian-Polish border, the Holy Fire is heading to Kyiv, from where it will be distributed throughout Ukraine - to churches, monasteries and parishes in different regions.
