Night UAV attack on Kyiv region: houses, cars, outbuildings and garages damaged in Bucha district. PHOTOS

On the night of 22 April, Russian invaders once again attacked Kyiv region with kamikaze drones. Air defence forces were operating in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnik.

"There are enemy targets downed. There are no civilian casualties.

There were no hits to critical infrastructure," the statement said.

In Bucha district, six private houses, four cars, three outbuildings and three garages were damaged as a result of the hostile attack.

There was also a fire at a construction site. The fire was extinguished. The premises of the suburban complex were damaged.

