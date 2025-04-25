Aftermath of enemy shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, four injured, including three police officers. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the aggressor state's army attacked 17 settlements using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and UAVs. The Kherson and Beryslav districts came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

Near Shliakhove, Russian military personnel targeted a police vehicle with an FPV drone. Three police officers aged 25, 27 and 30 were injured in the attack. All of them sustained mine-blast injuries and contusions.

Russian troops shelled Bilozerka with artillery. A 65-year-old woman who was in her yard at the time of the attack was killed. That day, the Russians also shelled the village with multiple rocket launchers.

The Russian military attacked a private household in Havrylivka with an FPV drone. As a result of the attack, a 61-year-old man was seriously injured. Police officers evacuated the victim from the danger zone with multiple gunshot wounds.

FPV drone strikes damaged a gas pipeline in Oleksandrivka and a residential building in Antonivka.

Artillery fire damaged two private houses in Zelenivka and Stanislav, a garage and two residential buildings in Novokaira.

In Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, a private house and two cars were damaged by shelling. Another car was damaged by a UAV drop. In the central part of the city, an apartment building, six private houses and a car were damaged by drone strikes. Another multi-storey building was damaged by shelling.

The Korabel neighbourhood came under enemy artillery fire, and an educational institution and an apartment building were damaged.

