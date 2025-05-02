Almost 200 clashes on frontline per day, more than half of them in eastern direction - General Staff

In the last day, 199 combat engagements were registered. The enemy attacked most of all at the Lyman, Pokrovske, Novopavlivka, and Kursk directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 96 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using five missiles and 172 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,898 attacks, including 61 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,991 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Rohivka, Krasnopillia, Uhrody, Mala Rybytsia, Miropilske in the Sumy region; Rohivka in the Chernihiv region; Pokrovsk, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Rozivka, Zelene in the Donetsk region; Svyatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Kherson, Tiahynka in the Kherson region.

Fighting in the East

Eight combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector yesterday in the vicinity of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Topoli, and in the direction of Novovasylivka and Lyptsi.

Five occupants' attacks were registered in the Kupiansk sector. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault in the areas of Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhloakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 27 times, trying to advance in the areas of Nadiya, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, and towards Hrekivka, Torske, Ridkodub, and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy attacked in the direction of Verkhniokamianske and Hryhorivka. A total of four firefights took place yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove, and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched four attacks near Shcherbynivka, Druzhba, and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 64 aggressor attacks in the areas of Zvirove, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Vodiane Druhe, Oleksandropil, Malynivka, Lysivka, Dachanske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of Pokrovsk, Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Bahatyrya and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, and in the direction of Bahatyry and Shevchenko.

Situation in the South and North

No combat engagements took place in the Huliaipillia sector yesterday.

In the Orikhiv sector, near Lobkove, Kamianske, and Stepove, the invaders made four futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the fortifications of our defenders once yesterday.

There were 33 combat engagements in the Kursk sector. The enemy launched 210 artillery attacks, five of them from multiple launch rocket systems, carried out 15 air strikes, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, as well as actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Yesterday, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one UAV control center, and two enemy air defense systems.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1110 people over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized nine tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, four air defense systems, 138 operational and tactical UAVs, and 132 units of the occupiers' vehicles.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 954,300 people (+1,110 per day), 10,741 tanks, 27,186 artillery systems, 22,369 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS