On the morning of 28 May, residents of Dubna near Moscow reported a UAV attack and air defence operations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian telegram channels.

According to local residents, the city was attacked by a large number of drones. Explosions were heard in the air and on the ground. Gunfire was also heard.

According to preliminary information, "Kronstadt" JSC was attacked. This company manufactures "Orion" and "Sirius", "Helios", "Grom" UAVs and unmanned helicopters.

"Kronshtadt" JSC is a full-service drone manufacturing company, from design to testing and certification. Since its inception in 1991, the company (formerly known as "Tranzas") has specialised in the development of on-board, ground and maritime systems, military equipment simulators and interactive systems. The company has developed "Orion-E", "Sirius" and a number of other UAVs.

