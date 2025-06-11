168 children remain in combat zone in Donetsk region – RMA

As of now, 168 children remain in active combat zones in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

According to Filashkin, approximately 20,000 civilians remain in frontline settlements across Donetsk region, including 587 children.

"Almost the entire region is under fire, but the hardest-hit areas include Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Lyman. We have managed to evacuate 277 people and 72 children from settlements close to the front line. Overall, there are currently 20,587 children remaining in 32 settlements across the region," Filashkin said.

He added that forced evacuations of families with children are ongoing in Donetsk region. Specifically, 168 children remain in the active combat zone, 110 children are still in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, and 38 children remain in Bilytske.

The humanitarian situation is reportedly most critical in Pokrovsk. According to Filashkin, 1,787 civilians remain in the city, and roughly 3,200 people reside in the surrounding territorial community.

Due to Russian shelling, nearly all buildings in Pokrovsk have been damaged. Only a few stores continue to operate, and humanitarian aid, including hot meals, is being delivered to the city.

