During a combat sortie, the crew commander of the FPV drone from the 414th separate brigade "Magyar Birds," call sign "Pain," captured a Russian occupier using the drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The UAV escorted the Russian soldier directly to our positions, where he was detained.

"Our defenders continue to replenish the prisoner exchange pool. Every captured invader is a chance to free our warriors from Russian captivity," the statement emphasized.

The General Staff added that the FPV drone crew commander "Pain" is a Hero of Ukraine. His crew has already disabled over 500 enemy artillery barrels using drones.