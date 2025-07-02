North Korea may send up to 30,000 soldiers to fight against Ukraine, - CNN. SATELLITE IMAGES

North Korea is planning to send up to 30,000 troops to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine. Their arrival in Russia is expected in the coming months.

This is reported by CNN with reference to Ukrainian intelligence, Censor.NET informs.

According to intelligence, Pyongyang intends to increase the number of its troops in the region, which are already fighting on the side of the Russian Federation. In November 2024, the DPRK had already sent about 11,000 soldiers to Russia to take part in the fighting in the Kursk region. According to Western sources, about 4,000 of them were killed or injured.

Ukrainian intelligence suggests that North Korean units will be integrated into Russian military units to participate in large-scale offensive operations in the occupied territories of Ukraine. There have also been signs of preparations for the relocation of the military - Russian transport aircraft are being converted to transport personnel, and satellite images show activity in Russian ports and at DPRK airfields.





The Russian Ministry of Defence, according to Ukrainian intelligence, is able to provide the DPRK troops with everything they need: weapons, equipment and ammunition.

