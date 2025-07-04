Zelenskyy awards general rank to three National Police colonels
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the rank of general to three colonels of the National Police.
The corresponding decrees were published on the president’s official website, reports Censor.NET.
The special rank of police general of the third rank was awarded to:
- Ivan Zhuk, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region
-
Roman Koziakov, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kherson region
-
Ruslan Serbin, rector of the National Academy of Internal Affairs
Additionally, the head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, was awarded the special rank of police general of the second rank.
