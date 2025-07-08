Lieutenant Colonel of Defence Forces Reserve, who spied near frontline in Sumy region and formed his own group of informers, detained - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU disrupted occupiers' attempts to create an agent network near the frontline in Sumy region. As a result of a special operation in the region, a deeply conspired FSB agent was detained who was spying near the front line and forming his own group of informants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

Who was the traitor?

The defendant was a former serviceman, a lieutenant colonel in the reserve of one of the components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine. According to the case file, after being legally discharged from service in 2023, he subsequently collaborated with the enemy.

"Taking into account the agent's military rank and combat experience, he was recruited by one of the heads of the FSB border department. For a successful recruitment operation, the Russian intelligence officer was promoted to the rank of general," the SSU said.

According to the materials of the proceedings, the defendant was a member of the FSB agent network, which was neutralised in April this year in Sumy region.

At that time, SSU officers detained a Russian citizen and his accomplice who were collecting intelligence for Russian saboteurs to break through into the territory of Shostka district.

What information did he collect for the enemy?

The agent, a lieutenant colonel, acted separately from the others. He collected information about the location of the Defence Forces fighting on the frontline.

For this purpose, the suspect used his acquaintances among Ukrainian soldiers with whom he had been friends after his discharge from service.

He also helped the curator to create a new agent network on the border of Sumy region from current and former military personnel," the statement said.

The agent's task was to identify "like-minded people" among his acquaintances. Further recruitment of "candidates" was to be carried out by Russian special services. In the event of successful "interviews", the defendant was to transport the candidates for instruction in Russia.

How was the traitor detained?

SSU officers detained the agent at the stage of recruitment of a new member of the enemy cell. A phone with evidence of work for the FSB was seized from the traitor.

SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 2, Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

p. 2, Art. 332 (illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.