US imposes new sanctions on North Korea

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on a company and three individuals who illegally transferred funds to North Korea, circumventing existing restrictions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the US Treasury Department.

The sanctions came into force on Thursday, July 24. They were imposed on the North Korean company Korea Sobaeksu Trading Company and three of its employees - Kim Se Un, Jo Kyong Hun and Myong Chol Min. They were involved in circumventing US and UN sanctions.

According to the US Treasury Department, the defendants in the case carried out secret financial transactions in the interests of the DPRK government, in particular, using fraudulent schemes involving IT specialists.

"The DPRK relies on front companies like Korea Sobaesku Trading Company and key facilitators to procure materials and generate revenue for the regime’s illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs," Bradley Smith, a representative of the agency, emphasized.

On the same day, the US Department of Justice indicted seven DPRK citizens for evading sanctions, and the State Department announced a reward of $500,000 to $7 million for information leading to their arrest.

Read more: North Korea and Russia deepen economic ties - FT