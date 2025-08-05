Drones launch massive attack on Rostov region: Tatsynskaya railway station hit. VIDEO

In the night of August 5, drones attacked the Tatsynskaya station in Rostov region. A fire broke out following the strike.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

What exactly caught fire and whether there are any casualties remains unknown. Authorities have not commented on the attack. The drone strike on the station was reported by local residents.

It is noted that explosions were also heard over the cities of Millerovo and Belaya Kalitva.

Later, acting governor Yuriy Slyusar announced a massive air attack on Rostov region. He stated that air defense systems were active in Belaya Kalitva, Tatsynskaya, Chertovo and Millerovo districts