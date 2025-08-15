Almost 150 clashes on frontline in day. Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka remain hottest areas - General Staff

Over the past day, 149 combat clashes were recorded on 10 sections of the front line. The enemy is attacking most intensively in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the morning briefing of the General Staff.

Shelling of Ukraine

The enemy launched two missile strikes with two missiles and 81 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 162 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,839 shellings, 88 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,593 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy region; Novodanilivka, Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Lvove in the Kherson region.

Combat operations

Five combat engagements took place in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 12 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, and fired 288 rounds, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out one offensive action near Hlyboke.

Five attacks by the occupiers took place in the Kupiansk direction over the past day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kupiansk, Holubivka, and Zahryzove.

The enemy attacked 20 times in the Lyman direction. It attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Myrne, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, and Karpivka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks over the past day. Occupying forces attempted to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, and in the direction of Serebrianka.

Two combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction in the area of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, Oleksandr-Kalynove, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 53 assault and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nikanorivka, Mayak, Volodymyrivka, Shakhov, Rubizhne, Vilne, Novoeekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Kotlyne, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Balagan.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Oleksandrograd, Maliivka, Zelenе Pole, Voskresenka, Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Zelenyi Hai, Myrne, and in the direction of Filiya, Zaporizhzhia, and Komyshuvakha.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks.

No signs of enemy offensive formations have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Hit the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas where personnel were concentrated, seven artillery systems, a command post, two ammunition depots, an electronic warfare station, and an air defense system belonging to the Russian invaders.

In total, Russian invaders lost 940 personnel over the past day. The enemy also lost two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, an aircraft, 147 tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, 140 vehicles, and three pieces of special equipment.

Read more: Defense forces hit Olya seaport in Astrakhan region of Russian Federation - General Staff