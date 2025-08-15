Defense forces hit Olya seaport in Astrakhan region of Russian Federation - General Staff

On August 14, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked the seaport of Olya (Astrakhan Region, Russian Federation) and destroyed a ship carrying components for Shaheds.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This facility is used by the Russian aggressor as an important logistics hub for the supply of military goods from Iran.

According to available information, the vessel "Port Olya 4", loaded with components for Shahed-type UAVs and ammunition from Iran, was hit," the statement said.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

"The defense forces continue to take measures to undermine the military potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.

