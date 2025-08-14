Volgograd Refinery hit, severe fires at plant - General Staff

On the night of August 14, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck the Volgograd oil refinery (Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka LLC), which supplies the Russian army with petroleum products.

As noted, the strikes by the UAVs caused severe fires at the plant.

The detailed consequences of the fire damage are being clarified.

What is known about the object?

The Volgograd Oil Refinery is the largest producer of fuel and lubricants in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation. It processes more than 15 million tons of oil annually, accounting for 5.6% of Russia's total refining capacity. The refinery produces diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel, which are critical for the logistics of the Russian armed forces.

"We are consistently working to reduce the aggressor country's oil production capacity and weaken its army. Russia must fully feel the consequences of its aggressive policy and stop the war against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

