Situation in Dobropillia direction is stabilising - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The situation in the Dobropillia sector is currently stabilising. The defence forces are taking measures to identify and destroy the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the spokesman for the General Staff, Major Andrii Kovalev.

He reminded that Syrskyi had allocated additional forces and means to strengthen the resilience of defence in the Dobropillia and Pokrovske directions.

Read more: Dnipro Brigade on the situation near Dobropillia: Small enemy infantry groups are blocked and being destroyed

"In particular, the enemy suffers significant losses in the course of actions by the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", adjacent and subordinate units. As a result of the fighting, 151 Russian occupants were eliminated in the corps' area of responsibility over the past two days. More than 70 invaders were wounded. Also, during this period, the corps' soldiers captured 8 Russian invaders," the spokesman explained.

According to Kovalev, the military are currently continuing search and strike operations in the area of their responsibility.

"The situation is stabilising," the General Staff added.

Read more: 56 enemy attacks repelled in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff. MAP

Situation in the Pokrovsk sector

Earlier, the OSGT "Dnipro" noted that Russian infiltration in the Dobropil and Pokrovsk sectors is not "taking control of the territory".

It was also reported that the Russian invaders were advancing in the area of Kucherev Yar, Zolotyi Kolodyazh, and Mayske.

In turn, the former chief of staff of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, Bohdan Krotevych, commenting on the combat situation in the Pokrovsk sector, said that the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka line is, without exaggeration, a complete sh**tstorm. The commander of the battalion of the 47th separate mechanised brigade "Magura", Oleksandr Shyrshyn, called for "the right decisions" to be made to stabilise the frontline in the Pokrovsk sector.

Read more: Unecha oil pumping station in Bryansk region was hit - General Staff