The commander of the battalion of the 47th separate mechanised brigade "Magura", Oleksandr Shyrshyn, called for "right decisions" to be made to stabilise the frontline in the Pokrovsk sector.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"While we 'continue to advance', storming the 'crucial' ruins of houses, concentrating capable forces in the Sumy direction, we have a difficult situation in the Pokrovsk direction. It is very similar to the events during the "surrender" of Ocheretyne, which created chaos, a critical situation in the area and subsequently ensured the enemy's success in the occupation. It is important to make the right decisions now, even if they entail undesirable consequences, but will preserve our capabilities and allow us to stabilise the front," he wrote.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian invaders were advancing in the area of Kucherevyi Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz and Maiske.

The OSGT "Dnipro stated that the infiltration of Russians in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions is not "taking control of the territory".