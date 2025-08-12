Situation on Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka line is, without exaggeration, complete sh**, - Krotevych

Former Chief of Staff of the 12th "Azov" Special Forces Brigade Bohdan Krotevych commented on the combat situation in the Pokrovsk sector.

He wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"President, I sincerely do not know what exactly is being reported to you, but I inform you: there is, without exaggeration, a complete sh** on the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka line. And this sh** has been growing for a long time, getting worse every day. Those commanders who are now being appointed (or have already been appointed) to "fix the irreparable" will most likely be blamed for the f**k-up that is already happening. The line of contact as a permanent line does not actually exist," Krotevych said.

He emphasised that Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are almost surrounded, Kostiantynivka is semi-surrounded, and the enemy is advancing towards Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka.

Read more: Russian troops want to cut off Pokrovsk from two directions and have sent huge crowd of people. Scale is similar to that of World War II - OSGT Dnipro

"The problem has been growing since last year. We publicly warned about it, and that's exactly what happened. The reason for this problem is not the newly created corps, which inherited a failed situation with subordinate understaffed units, and not the OTG or OSGT, which have not actually managed anything for the last year and a half, but only passed orders 'in accordance with the order from the General Staff'. The systemic problem began with the erasure of reserves, the massive fragmentation of units along the entire front line, reports of a "captured village" as a victory against the backdrop of the failure of entire areas, the distribution of mobilisation resources to "godfathers", and the absolute lack of strategic and even operational vision of the theatre of operations among some military leaders. I am an officer, and I have a sense of dignity. My conscience is clear. I have finished my report. To all the officers who accepted the 'rules of the game', I don't know what to say to you. I don't understand you," Krotevych concluded.

Read more: Russians have advanced near Kucherevyi Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, and Maiske, - DeepState. MAP

Earlier it was reported that the Russian invaders are advancing in the area of Kucherevyi Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz and Maiske.

The OSGT "Dnipro" stated that the infiltration of Russians in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions is not "taking control of the territory".