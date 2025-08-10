Russian troops want to cut off Pokrovsk from two directions and have sent huge crowd of people. Scale is similar to that of World War II - OSGT Dnipro

Currently, the situation in the Pokrovsk sector is the most difficult over the past year. Russian troops are actually trying to advance from two directions and cut off the city.

This was stated on television by the spokesman of the Dnipro Joint Forces Operation, Viktor Trehubov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The situation in the Pokrovske direction has been the most difficult on this front over the past year, with the exception of just a few weeks in the spring. It is the key for the Russians, including in this campaign, the summer campaign. But as of now, it's probably even harder than it was in any previous period, because the Russians have just thrown a huge horde of people behind it. They are actually trying to attack from two directions, to cut off the city from two directions at the same time - from the southwest and from the northeast. In the southwest, they got a good kick in the teeth. In the northeast, they are trying to spend a large number of personnel to occupy several settlements and complicate logistics for Ukrainian troops," Tregubov said.

According to him, if during the winter campaign the Russians were forced to withdraw, now they have thrown up to 100,000 personnel into one narrow area.

"This is actually a scale close to the Second World War, not even to local wars like the Chechen or Afghan wars," the spokesman said.

He added that the Russians are now using the same tactics of infiltration into the Ukrainian rear as they did in the spring.

"They are just crawling through the kill zones, trying to do it either unnoticed or just leaving one of them, while others crawl through. Some, as we know from the experience of prisoners, have to crawl 60 km. ...Yes, thousands will die, but some two will get in, establish themselves somewhere behind the first line of Ukrainian positions, start firing, and try to chase Ukrainian drones. Reserves, which are already few in number, will move in to join them. A fire fight will begin there. This is how they are advancing," Tregubov said.