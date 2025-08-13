Unecha oil pumping station in Bryansk region was hit - General Staff

On the night of August 13, 2025, units of the missile forces and artillery, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a number of important targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

In particular, as noted, in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, the Unecha oil pumping station, which is involved in supplying the invading army, was hit. Damage and a large-scale fire were recorded in the area of the booster pumping station building.

"There is also information about explosions in the area of the tank farm and the site where the main and booster pumps are located," the General Staff emphasizes.

Unecha provides oil transportation for two oil pipelines simultaneously. It has an annual capacity of 60 million tons of raw materials.

Detailed information regarding the consequences of the attack is currently being clarified.

"The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers, ensuring the supply of fuel and lubricants to the invading army and forcing the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff added.

