Small groups of occupiers who managed to advance near Dobropillia in the Pokrovsk direction are currently blocked. Defense forces are working to eliminate them.

This was stated by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the OSGT "Dnipro", during a televised marathon.

Tregubov noted that the threat should neither be underestimated nor exaggerated.

"This mark on the map shows the route rather than the territories controlled by the enemy. What we see on the map is not controlled by the enemy, but only indicates the direction of the Russians' movement," explained Trehubov.

According to him, the reason for the enemy's advance was a lack of personnel in Ukrainian units. He noted that there were no tanks, only a few small infantry groups.

Tregubov noted that they had slipped past Ukrainian positions.

"This happened because there weren't enough people there. In other words, at the time of the Russian advance, we didn't have enough people to detect and destroy them," the spokesman added.

Earlier, the OSGT "Dnipro" noted that the infiltration of Russians in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions did not constitute "taking control of the territory."

It was also reported that Russian invaders are advancing in the areas of Kucherevy Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, and Maisky.

In turn, former chief of staff of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" Bogdan Krotevich, commenting on the combat situation in the Pokrovsk direction, noted that the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka line is, without exaggeration, a complete f**k-up. The commander of the 47th separate mechanized brigade "Magura," Alexander Shirsin, called for "the right decisions" to be made in order to stabilize the front in the Pokrovsk direction.