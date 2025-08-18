"Flamingo" long-range missile with range of 3,000 km presented in Ukraine. PHOTO

Ukraine has launched mass production of a long-range cruise missile "Flamingo" with a range of 3,000 km.

This was reported by Associated Press photojournalist Efrem Lukatsky, Censor.NET informs.

The photo was taken on 14 August.

"Ukrainian-made over 3,000 km range Flamingo missiles, which were launched into serial production, are seen in a workshop of one of the country’s leading Fire Point defence company in an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025," he wrote.

"Militarnyi" said that the missile has an elongated cylindrical body, with the jet engine nacelle and its air intake located aft of the fuselage at the top. The missile's carrier wing is rectangular, located approximately in the central part of the fuselage (mid-plane). The tail is X-shaped.

The missile is launched from a ground launcher in the form of a trailer on which guides are mounted for free passage of the missile's accelerator.

The "Flamingo" missile was immediately compared to the FP-5 cruise missile project by Milanion.

The publication also cited the characteristics of the FP-5 project:

Operating range: up to 3000 kilometres

Flight altitude: up to 5 kilometres

Payload: up to 1000 kilograms

Maximum flight time: 4 hours

Maximum speed: 950 km/h

Cruising speed: 850-900 km/h.

The FP-5 cruise missile has a maximum take-off weight of 6,000 kg and a wingspan of 6,000 mm. It is guided by a secure GPS/GNSS CRPA and INS systems.

