Enemy attacked in 9 directions last day. Most of all in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions - General Staff. MAP

The enemy, using its superiority in manpower, is attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 139 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday, the invaders carried out 84 air strikes and dropped 154 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 5,770 kamikaze drones and carried out 5,177 artillery strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 86 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Zarichchia in the Sumy region; Bilohiria, Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Combat operations

Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back invaders in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 17 air strikes, dropping 33 guided bombs, and carried out 245 shelling attacks, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped nine enemy assaults.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times in the areas of the settlements of Hlyboke, Kolodiazne, Vovchansk, and Kamianka.

Yesterday, there were six attacks by invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault in the Kupiansk area.

The enemy attacked 20 times in the Lyman direction. They attempted to break through our defenses in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, Serebrianka, and in the directions of Yampil, Zakytne, Dronivka, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders successfully stopped three attacks near Fedorivka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Siversk.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 41 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Udachne, Mayak, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetsk, Novoukrainka, and in the directions of the settlements of Mirnograd, Rodynske, Promin, Balahan, Novopavlivka, Chervonyi Lyman, and Pokrovsk.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the Novopavlivka direction in the areas of the settlements of Filiya, Ivanivka, Voskresenka, Zaporizke, Tolstoy, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Piddubne, Komyshuvakha, Temyrivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Sichneve and Lisne.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovsk directions over the past day.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strike the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, and are actively undermining the occupiers' offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, one command post, four artillery pieces, and one ammunition depot.

In total, Russian invaders lost 880 personnel over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 325 tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, one heavy flamethrower system, 120 vehicles, and two pieces of special equipment belonging to the occupiers.

Read more: Defense Forces eliminate 107 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction during day – General Staff