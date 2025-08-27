Defense Forces eliminate 107 occupiers in Pokrovsk direction during day – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 110 combat engagements. The enemy carried out 56 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, using 84 guided aerial bombs. A total of 1,647 kamikaze drone strikes and 3,554 artillery attacks were recorded.

Censor.NET reports, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

Six combat clashes took place today in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. During the day, the enemy conducted 165 artillery strikes, including four with multiple launch rocket systems, and launched 12 airstrikes, dropping 23 guided bombs.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian units repelled three attacks in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, near the settlements of Hlyboke and Kolodiazne. Two clashes are still ongoing near Vovchansk and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted six breakthroughs of Ukrainian defensive lines near Kupiansk. Four attacks are still underway.

Read more: General Staff: 136 combat engagements on front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Hostilities in the East

The enemy launched 20 attacks in the Lyman direction, trying to advance near Novomykhailivka, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, Serebrianka, and toward Yampil, Zakytne, Dronivka, and Shandryholove. Nine clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three attacks near Fedorivka, Hryhorivka, and toward Siversk. One clash is still underway.

The enemy attempted seven breakthroughs of Ukrainian defenses in the Toretsk direction, near Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, and Poltavka.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,077,830 people (+890 per day), 11,134 tanks, 31,979 artillery systems, 23,178 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Russian forces are also attacking intensively in the Pokrovsk direction. Over the course of the day, the aggressor carried out 33 assault and offensive actions. Enemy activity was recorded near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, and toward the settlements of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Promin, Balahan, Novopavlivka, Chervonyi Lyman, and Pokrovsk. One clash is still ongoing.

According to preliminary reports, today Ukrainian troops in this sector eliminated 151 occupiers, of whom 107 were irrecoverable losses. Defenders also destroyed an armored fighting vehicle, a cannon, seven vehicles, a motorcycle, 84 UAVs, and an enemy drone command post.

Watch more: Syzran oil refinery in Samara region of Russian Federation has been hit, with strikes and detonations reported, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Voskresenka, and toward Sichneve. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded since the beginning of the day. However, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Bilohiria and Mykolaivka.

Today, the service members of the 39th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade should be commended for steadfastly holding back the occupiers.

Read more: War in Ukraine must be stopped, but "not at any cost," - Merz