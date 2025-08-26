Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,077,830 people (+890 per day), 11,134 tanks, 31,979 artillery systems, 23,178 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 1,077,830 Russian invaders.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 26 August 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – about 1,077,830 (+890) people

tanks – 11,134 (+4) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,178 (+3) units

artillery systems – 31,979 (+33) units

MLRS – 1,472 (+0) units

air defence systems – 1,211 (+0) units

aircraft – 422 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 53,442 (+95)

cruise missiles – 3,598 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

vehicles and tankers – 59,769 (+97)

special equipment – 3,950 (+2)

