Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,077,830 people (+890 per day), 11,134 tanks, 31,979 artillery systems, 23,178 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 1,077,830 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24 February 2022 to 26 August 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – about 1,077,830 (+890) people

tanks – 11,134 (+4) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,178 (+3) units

artillery systems – 31,979 (+33) units

MLRS – 1,472 (+0) units

air defence systems – 1,211 (+0) units

aircraft – 422 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 53,442 (+95)

cruise missiles – 3,598 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

vehicles and tankers – 59,769 (+97)

special equipment – 3,950 (+2)

