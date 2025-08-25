General Staff: 136 combat engagements on front, enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers carried out 43 airstrikes, dropping 57 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces launched 1,459 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,799 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Hostilities in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops have repelled five enemy assaults since the beginning of the day. The enemy also conducted six airstrikes using 11 guided bombs and carried out 179 attacks, five of them from multiple rocket launch systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian units launched six assaults, attempting to break through the defenses near Synkivka, Holubivka, Kolisnykivka, and Zahryzove. Two attacks are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched 17 attacks since the beginning of the day on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Zelena Dolyna, and toward Yampil and Serebrianka. Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling nine enemy assaults.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attempted one breakthrough near Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 clashes were recorded as Russian troops tried to advance near Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and toward Stupochky and Predtechyne. Fighting is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces attacked six times, focusing their efforts near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units attempted 43 assaults to breach Ukrainian defenses near Nykanorivka, Maiak, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Hrodivka, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Dachne. Fighting is still ongoing in several locations.

The Defense Forces are holding the line and inflicting heavy losses. Today in this direction alone, 142 Russian troops have been neutralized, 86 of them irrecoverably. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 18 vehicles, seven drones, two UAV command posts, and three personnel shelters. An artillery system and an enemy electronic warfare asset were also heavily damaged.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled eight Russian assaults on positions near Yalta, Zelenyi Hai, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, and Komyshuvakha, while four more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, fighting continues near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers twice attempted to advance near Plavni and toward Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to advance, suffering losses and retreating.

Today, special recognition goes to the warriors of the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of Ukraine’s Navy, who are effectively countering the enemy.