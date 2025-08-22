General Staff: 60 combat engagements on frontline, with most on Pokrovsk and Lyman axes

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., there have been 60 combat engagements on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

From Russian territory, the enemy carried out artillery strikes on the settlements of Novovasylivka, Zarichne, Seredyna-Buda, Muraveinia and Studenok in Sumy region. Airstrikes also targeted Stara Huta and Znob-Novhorodske in the same region.

On the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk axes, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks, with another battle ongoing. The enemy also carried out five airstrikes using five guided aerial bombs and launched 135 artillery attacks, one of which involved a multiple launch rocket system. Ukrainian units are actively disrupting the enemy’s plans and have achieved successes in some areas.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

On the Southern Slobozhanskyi axis, no enemy attacks have been recorded so far.

On the Kupansk axis, the enemy attempted five assaults on Ukrainian positions during the day near Kindrashivka, Myrne, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove. The Defense Forces successfully repelled three of the attacks, while two clashes are still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas region

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy assaults near Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, and toward Serebrianka, while three clashes are still ongoing.

On the Siversk axis, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack, with another battle still in progress. Russian units attempted to advance near Vyimka and Pereizne.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled an assault near Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk axis, the occupiers launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Poltavka, and toward Stepanivka. Kostiantynivka was hit by enemy guided aerial bombs.

On the Pokrovsk axis, the enemy attempted 22 assaults during the day near Nykonorivka, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Sukhyi Yar, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka axis, the aggressor carried out eight attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Shevchenko, Olhivske, Zaporizke, and Temyrivka. Three clashes are still underway. Enemy aircraft also struck Vyshneve with aerial bombs.

Hostilities in the south

On the Orikhiv and Huliaipole axes, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions but carried out airstrikes on Stepnohirsk and Uspenivka.

On the Prydniprovske axis, four enemy attempts to advance on Ukrainian positions ended in failure.

On other axes, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far.