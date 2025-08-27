War in Ukraine must be stopped, but "not at any cost," - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the war in Ukraine must end, but "not at any price."

He said this during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau on the occasion of Moldova's Independence Day, writes The Guardian, reports Censor.NET.

During his speech, Merz touched upon the topic of the war in Ukraine.

He stressed that the war in Ukraine must be stopped, but "not at any cost."

"We do not want Ukraine to surrender. Such a surrender will only give Russia time, and Putin will use this time to prepare for the next war," Merz said.

We would like to remind you that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, following a meeting between European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with US President Donald Trump in Washington, assessed the progress in ending the war in Ukraine at two percent.