Ministry of Defence’s state-owned enterprise saves ₴511 million on FPV drone procurement. How was this achieved?

The Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) of the Ministry of Defense saved almost 511 million hryvnias in the purchase of FPV drones by using framework agreements based on tactical and technical requirements.

This was reported by the agency's press service.

The DPA emphasized that the procedure made it possible to preserve quality while reducing costs.

"The implemented procedure allowed us to save more than half a billion in state funds while maintaining high product quality," said Oleksandr Osadchyi, head of the Defense Ministry’s procurement department.

According to DPA director Arsen Zhumadilov, the savings amounted to nearly 25% of the expected value, enabling the purchase of more drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total expected value of the procurement was ₴2.06 billion. Following the bidding process, contracts were signed for ₴1.55 billion. The largest saving in a single lot exceeded ₴70 million, with an average of around 25%.

In some lots, the savings were particularly significant:

expected ₴202.3 million → winning bid ₴141.2 million (saving ₴61.1 million);

₴177.8 million → ₴106 million (saving ₴71.8 million);

₴177.8 million → ₴120.1 million (saving ₴57.7 million).

Eight manufacturers participated in the bidding, and some have already delivered the first shipments.

The DPA added that the procurement was conducted through the closed Prozorro module, ensuring the protection of sensitive supplier information. Proposals could be submitted either directly or through an official representative.

The framework agreement involves a preliminary selection of suppliers based on basic criteria, followed by specific tenders with clearly defined product requirements.

