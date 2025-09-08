Up to 60% of state-procured FPV drones unfit for use – Sternenko

Drone Industry

More than half of the 2 million FPV drones from the state are unfit for use and lying in warehouses.

This was reported on Facebook by blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko, Censor.NET reports.

"By our estimates, up to 60% of FPVs purchased under state contracts are either completely unfit for use or require major rework. Once again: more than half of the 2 million FPVs from the state are unfit for use and lying in warehouses. What does that amount to in money? Billions," he wrote.

Sternenko cited two reasons: delivery lead times of 1–6 months and the demand set by the General Staff, which, he said, directly provides the Defense Ministry with the specific drone models to purchase.

"Whether they have the right specs or why the motors were bolted on the wrong way, the General Staff doesn’t care. This is either massive corruption or sheer stupidity. Or both, I don’t know. And then it’s on us to fix it," he concluded.

Read more: Until 2023, "Fire Point" company has been known only in film industry, but now it receives state orders, - military Kasianov