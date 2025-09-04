Until 2023, "Fire Point" company has been known only in film industry, but now it receives state orders, - military Kasianov

Drone Industry

Fire Point, the company that manufactures "Flamingo" rockets, was known only to a small circle of film industry figures until 2023, but by 2024 it had already received 30% of all government orders on the drone market.

This was reported on Facebook by military officer Yurii Kasianov, according to Censor.NET.

"Yesterday, President Zelenskyy paid a short visit to Denmark and announced that Denmark would be the first country with which Ukraine would launch joint defence production. Need I specify that this joint production with Denmark will be carried out by Fire Point, which received $320 million from the Danish government last year and will receive €1.26 billion from them this year? And if Fire Point operates honestly and only puts the permitted 25% profit into its drones and missiles, even in this case it will earn a huge amount of money," he said.

According to Kasianov, until 2023, Fire Point has been known only in narrow circles of film industry figures as a service that searches for locations for shooting various scenes and plots.

"At the end of 2023, the company employed only 18 people, most of whom were not engineers. In 2024, it launched its long-range 'analogue of Shahed' fp-1 on the Ukrainian market and immediately 'conquered the market', surprisingly receiving 30% of all state orders," he added.

At the same time, Kasianov emphasized that there are other developers in Ukraine who have been designing and manufacturing excellent drones for many years.

"They are not as beautiful as those made by filmmakers, of course, but they are also very necessary in war. There is no money in the budget for these drones, and it would be good if the president asked the Danes for a few measly million for other projects as well.

I would also like to draw the attention of the supreme commander to the fact that the Ukrainian army has drone units and entire corps that are engaged in heavy fighting and lack the 'basic' drones needed to wage war. They do not need 'flamingos', nor do they need a rocket fuel plant in Denmark, which the Danish government will finance for Fire Point and which will only start operating in December. They need to fight right now, to hold back enemy attacks so that the enemy does not break through our defences, and then not only Fire Point factories, but also the president's office may end up in Denmark and other warm places," he concluded.

