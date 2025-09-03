Zelenskyy: Ukraine hopes to secure additional funding for drone production through "Danish model"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine hopes to use the "Danish model" to secure additional funding for drone production.

He made the statement at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Ukrinform reports, as cited by Censor.NET.

"We would like, through the ‘Danish model,’ to find additional funding, because there is a huge gap, about 6 billion (dollars - ed.), for drones. That is why we would like to partially use the ‘Danish model’ to cover this gap," the president said.

Zelenskyy also thanked Frederiksen for the "Danish model," which provides for financing the production of weapons in Ukraine with funds from partner countries.

Read more: Ukraine needs $6 billion for drone weaponry by year’s end – Shmyhal