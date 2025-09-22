Ukrainian developer of drone autonomy systems raises $1 million investment

Drone Industry

Ukrainian defense-tech company Norda Dynamics has raised $1 million in investment.

The round was led by Sweden’s Varangians, founded in 2025, Liga.net reports.

The investor pool also included Angel One, MITS Capital, United Angels Network and Unpopular VC. The funds will be used to expand production, grow the engineering team and further develop autonomy systems for UAVs.

Norda Dynamics was founded in 2024. The company specializes in technologies that allow drones to operate without GPS and traditional communication channels under conditions of intensive electronic warfare.

The product line includes the Underdog autonomy module for drone targeting and the StableLink system to maintain UAVs without GPS. According to the company, its solutions have been integrated with dozens of Ukrainian drone manufacturers and tested in real combat conditions.

Earlier, it was reported that four companies from Europe and the US had announced plans to invest more than $100 million in Ukrainian defense tech and had already held their first closed funding rounds.