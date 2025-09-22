Government allocates additional UAH 2 billion to "Army of Drones Bonus" project

Drone Industry

The Cabinet of Ministers at today’s meeting approved the Ministry of Defence’s proposal to reallocate remaining funds from the Ministry of Strategic Industries to boost financing for the "Army of Drones Bonus" project.

Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The minister said the initiative will allow military units to accumulate points for striking enemy targets and then order UAVs and Ukrainian-made EW systems on the Brave1 Market platform, receiving them through the DOT-Chain Defence digital system.

"More than UAH 2 billion will be additionally allocated to the Ministry of Defence to finance the ‘Army of Drones Bonus’ project," the statement said.

"We are expanding support for the troops, continuing digitalisation and removing bureaucratic barriers so that our defenders receive what they need as quickly and conveniently as possible," Shmyhal added.

Read more: Ukraine is increasing use of long-range drones against Russian oil refineries and military facilities, - Zelenskyy

Earlier, Shmyhal reported that the Defense Forces are rolling out the "Impulse" digital personnel accounting system.