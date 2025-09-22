Bilozerka in Donetsk region, devastated by enemy: city filled with buzzing drones and whistling rockets. PHOTOS

The 4th Operational Brigade "Rubizh" of the National Guard of Ukraine published a photo of the destroyed Bilozerske, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.











"A place that until recently rang with children's laughter is now filled with the buzzing of drones and the whistle of enemy rockets. This is what the occupiers bring: destruction, shattered lives and ruined futures," the statement said.