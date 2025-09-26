106 combat engagements recorded on front, most intense in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

Since the start of the day, as of 4 p.m., 106 combat engagements have been recorded along the front line.

Hostilities in the north

Border settlements, including Esman and Znob-Trubchevske in Sumy region, are suffering from artillery shelling originating from Russian territory. The Seredyna-Buda community also came under air strikes with unguided rockets.

Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy also carried out seven air strikes, dropped 18 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 126 shelling attacks, including 12 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk twice; one engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled two assaults near the settlements of Pishchane and Novoselivka.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 11 times near the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Torske, and Derylove. The Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attempts to advance, and fighting is ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy twice attempted to break through near Hryhorivka and toward Dronivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled one attempt to advance, while another engagement is still underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched three attacks on Defense Forces positions, attempting to advance near Yampil and toward Stupochky. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 12 attacks today near Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Poltavka. Four engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day the occupiers have made 31 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Orikhove, Dachne, and toward Pokrovsk, Balahan, and Filiia. Seven engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction today, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Komyshuvakha, and Kalynivske. Five engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Poltavka, while three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions four times toward the Antonivskyi Bridge, with one engagement still ongoing.

No significant changes have been recorded in other directions of the front.

