Journalists of Ukrainska Pravda filmed a story about the former head of the BES operational department in the Lviv region, whom local law enforcement reportedly referred to as the informal overseer of the bureau’s operations across the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to journalist Mykhailo Tkach, this BES officer divorced his millionaire wife at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. He now lives in a mansion owned by his father, while his children reportedly earn millions as well.

"The officer’s friend is well-known businessman Hryhorii Kozlovskyi, the same Kozlovskyi who, according to multiple law enforcement sources and evidence uncovered in journalistic investigations, appears to run a highly successful shadow tobacco business," the report states.

When UP journalists arrived in Lviv in May to verify this information, local law enforcement agencies began monitoring their film crew, effectively blocking their work.

According to UP, Roman Mud resigned from the BES in September this year.

