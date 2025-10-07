"Madyar’s Birds" eliminate 1,359 occupiers and equipment in one week. VIDEO
The operators of the 414th Brigade of Unmanned Systems Forces "Madyar’s Birds" continue to actively eliminate the Russian military on one of the frontline areas.
According to Censor.NET, in the first week of October alone, the unit eliminated 1359 occupiers.
The published footage shows the destruction of buildings with invaders, cars, motorcycles, drones and enemy positions.
"In October, there will be at least 6000 again," the military brigades comment under the video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password