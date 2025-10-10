Sixth group of Ukrainian Legion volunteer fighters signed contracts with Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lublin. PHOTO

On Friday, October 10, the sixth group of volunteer fighters of the Ukrainian Legion, composed of Ukrainian citizens living abroad, signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The signing ceremony took place in Lublin.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Petro Horkusha, a representative of the recruitment center at Ukraine’s Consulate General in Lublin, shared the details.

"In Lublin, another group of volunteers joined the Ukrainian Legion and signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Nearly 70% of them reside in Poland, while others came from the United States, Italy, and the United Kingdom," Horkusha said.

The volunteer fighters in this group are between 27 and 51 years old, and several women are among those who signed the contracts.

Horkusha noted that 70% of the volunteer fighters in this group have a university degree.

Read more on our Telegram channel

He also said that some of the volunteer fighters want to spend a longer period of time in the army and become officers. In this group, 70 per cent of volunteer fighters signed contracts for three years, while the rest signed contracts until the end of the special period.

Photo: Ukrinform

After signing their contracts with the Armed Forces, the volunteer fighters immediately went to a training centre near Lublin. There they will receive basic military training for 45 days.

In addition, a representative of the centre said that preparations are underway for the next, seventh group of volunteers from among Ukrainians living abroad to sign contracts. The signing is expected to take place in December this year or in January next year.

Read more: Sixth group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers to sign contracts with Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lublin