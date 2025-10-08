Sixth group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers to sign contracts with Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lublin

On October 10, in the Polish city of Lublin, the sixth group of volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion will sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukraine's ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar in a comment to Ukrinform.

According to him, several dozen Ukrainians living abroad have decided to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Despite attempts to discredit the activities of the recruitment center in Lublin, the recruitment of volunteers continues unabated.

Bodnar noted that the center has been operating for a year and has fully justified itself. Here, the best candidates are systematically selected and trained according to NATO standards.

Volunteers can sign a contract for one year, three years, or until the end of a special period. After that, they are sent to a training ground near Lublin to undergo training under the guidance of foreign instructors.

The Ukrainian side provides the military with uniforms and medicines, while Poland provides infrastructure and equipment.

Previously, five groups of volunteers had already signed contracts with the army, the last one in early August this year.

Read more: Tusk: Extradition of Ukrainian to Germany in Nord Stream case is not in Poland’s interest