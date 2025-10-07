Tusk: Extradition of Ukrainian to Germany in Nord Stream case is not in Poland’s interest

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the extradition of Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zh., detained at Germany's request in connection with the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, is not in his country's interests.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Polsat News.

According to Tusk, the final decision will be made by the court, but the Polish government has already formed a clear position.

"It is certainly not in Poland's interest to accuse or extradite this citizen to another country. The decision will be made by the court," the prime minister emphasized.

He also noted that he would not comment on why the Ukrainian returned to Poland despite the existing European arrest warrant.

Read more: Pistorius on shooting down drones: Bundeswehr cannot be everywhere where drones appear

The destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines

On September 26, 2022, three explosions occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks.

The governments of the US, the UK, and the EU have declared this to be a deliberate act of sabotage.

In early February 2024, Sweden closed its investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline explosion due to lack of jurisdiction.

Subsequently, Germany issued arrest warrants for all suspects in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022. All of them are citizens of Ukraine.

The Bologna Court of Appeals ruled to extradite Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov to Germany.

On October 1, the Warsaw District Court decided to remand Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Zh. in custody for seven days. German authorities suspect him of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022.