Pistorius on shooting down drones: Bundeswehr cannot be everywhere where drones appear

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced significant progress in protecting the country from drones.

He said this in an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper, according to DW, reports Censor.NET.

At the same time, Pistorius noted that the German armed forces could be responsible for shooting down all drones over the country. He said it was important for state and federal police to create the necessary capabilities to counter drones.

"The Bundeswehr cannot be everywhere in Germany where drones appear and shoot them down. It is much more important for the state and federal police to create the necessary conditions for working at a certain altitude," said the German defense minister.

Pistorius also expressed skepticism about German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt's plans to establish a drone defense center.

"This center would only be responsible for potential threats from drones. However, we must expect that there may be several threat scenarios. Therefore, first and foremost, we need joint 24/7 360-degree situational awareness," said the German minister.

Pistorius also added that currently, the drones observed over the country did not pose any specific threat.

In his opinion, Russia is trying to create uncertainty by violating airspace and flying drones.

"It's about provocation, instilling fear, and stirring up controversial debates. Putin knows Germany very, very well, as we all know. He also knows German instincts and reflexes," Pistorius said.

Commenting on German intelligence's assumption that Russia will be able to attack a NATO country by 2029, Pistorius said that "this does not mean that Putin will necessarily take this step."

The German minister added that although we can hope for the most positive scenario, "we must also prepare for the worst."

Drones over Germany

We would like to remind you that due to numerous incidents involving drones in Europe, Germany has decided to establish a Center for Protection against Drones.

Earlier it was reported that on Friday evening, October 3, Munich International Airport suspended operations due to warnings about the possible appearance of drones.

According to Flightradar24, 17 flights were diverted to other airports. The airport's website states that all departures have been canceled for this evening.