German Interior Minister Dobrindt urged not to underestimate drone threats: Aggression comes from Russia

The threat posed by Russia, in particular its use of drones, should not be underestimated. Measures should be taken to improve protection against drones.

This was stated by German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt during a debate in the Bundestag on the draft budget for 2026, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

As noted, the Interior Minister emphasized that Germany is a target of hybrid threats such as sabotage and espionage, and stressed the need to arm itself to counter them.

"The aggression comes, in particular, from Russia. We face it every day: violations of the airspace of our European neighbors, drone flights, cyber attacks," Dobrindt emphasized.

Read more: Germany earmarks funding for long-term support to Ukraine in its 2026 budget, - Röwekamp, head of the Bundestag’s defence committee

At the same time, he said, the constant attempts by right-wing forces, in particular the Alternative for Germany party, to downplay the significance of these Russian threats are surprising.

"Obviously, there are not only military drones in the sky, but also ideological drones in parliament that question our security," the Interior Minister said.

He noted that the German government plans to take more active measures to counter new threats, "in particular, by updating the Aviation Security Act and allocating additional financial resources." At the same time, the principle of "detect, neutralize, intercept" is seen as the basic one in responding to the growing threat from the air.

More news on Telegram channel Censor.NET!