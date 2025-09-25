Germany earmarks funding for long-term support to Ukraine in its 2026 budget, - Röwekamp, head of the Bundestag’s defence committee

The German budget for next year provides for funding for military and other support to Ukraine, calculated on the basis of previous expenditures.

This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Thomas Röwekamp, head of the Bundestag's defence committee, according to Censor.NET.

"Support for Ukraine is guaranteed. The budget consultations we are currently conducting are based on our previous expenditures. And here it is absolutely clear: we will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary military, financial and political support so that it can defend itself in this war," the politician said.

When asked whether this meant an increase or a decrease in the amount, Röwekamp replied that the budget would initially be based on what was currently planned, but that ultimately, as much as was needed would be provided.

The MP emphasised that Germany had significantly increased its aid to Ukraine in recent years and was currently its largest financial donor. He also noted that German industrial enterprises are cooperating with Ukrainian companies to organise production in Ukraine, which is an important form of support at the state level.

"So, yes, we will have enough financial resources to support Ukraine in the long term," the parliamentarian concluded.

